Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Bird Corp. is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts. It also offers alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird Corp. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

BLBD traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.60. The company had a trading volume of 161,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,865. The company has a market capitalization of $694.07 million, a PE ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 1.40. Blue Bird has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $28.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.80.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $130.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blue Bird news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 8,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $232,869.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,419,927.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $38,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,512,681 shares of company stock worth $39,192,422 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

