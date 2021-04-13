Boliden AB (publ)’s (BDNNY) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BDNNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Boliden AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

BDNNY opened at $75.34 on Monday. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $85.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.61 and a 200-day moving average of $69.03.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.