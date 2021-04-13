Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 5,846.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 505,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496,519 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $29,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BYD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $45,080,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,273,000 after buying an additional 477,839 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $17,833,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,238,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,505,000 after buying an additional 292,074 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,246,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,350,000 after buying an additional 184,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.34.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 29.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $63.39 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $66.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $635.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

