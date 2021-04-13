Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) COO Mary Lou Burke Sells 5,000 Shares

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $818,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,505,132.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mary Lou Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, February 16th, Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $66,722.10.

On Friday, January 15th, Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total value of $57,760.70.

BFAM stock traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.10. 7,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,525. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.23 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.11.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $377.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.