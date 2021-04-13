British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BTI. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE BTI opened at $38.95 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7412 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 934,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,052,000 after buying an additional 427,677 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 874,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,784,000 after buying an additional 55,049 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 785,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,461,000 after buying an additional 10,574 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 522,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at about $16,416,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

