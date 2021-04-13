Brokerages Set Aviva plc (LON:AV) Price Target at GBX 398.86

Aviva plc (LON:AV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 409.57 ($5.35).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 383 ($5.00) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.25) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aviva to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

AV stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 408.10 ($5.33). 6,719,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69. Aviva has a 52 week low of GBX 220.80 ($2.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 420.40 ($5.49). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 391.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 327.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.03 billion and a PE ratio of 5.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $7.00. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is 30.09%.

In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.36) per share, with a total value of £6,769.10 ($8,843.87). Also, insider Patrick Flynn purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 388 ($5.07) per share, with a total value of £38,800 ($50,692.45). Insiders purchased 24,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,560,375 in the last three months.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

