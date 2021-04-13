Brokerages Set Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target at $110.25

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $118.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Copart has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $130.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Copart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

