Brokerages Set Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Target Price at $82.00

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.00.

FBRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. (FBRC) initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ FBRX opened at $33.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.85. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $458.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.23.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forte Biosciences will post -7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBRX. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $893,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 55,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 567.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Analyst Recommendations for Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit