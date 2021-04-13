Brokerages Set Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Target Price at $82.00

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.00.

FBRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. (FBRC) initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ FBRX opened at $33.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.85. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $458.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.23.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forte Biosciences will post -7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBRX. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $893,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 55,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 567.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

