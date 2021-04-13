Brokers Offer Predictions for Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harley-Davidson in a report issued on Friday, April 9th. Northcoast Research analyst B. Rolle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

HOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $41.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 58.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average is $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 271,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

