Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Sells 435,290 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. cut its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 853,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 435,290 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for 7.1% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $62,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,594,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,716,000 after purchasing an additional 332,516 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 886,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,987,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,763,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 723,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,060,000 after acquiring an additional 27,973 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.77. 4,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,644. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.51. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million. Analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $64,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $1,263,224.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,189,345 shares of company stock valued at $86,882,158. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

