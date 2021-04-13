Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $45.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Brookfield Asset Management traded as high as $45.91 and last traded at $45.85, with a volume of 21138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.53.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 42,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,253.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average is $39.55.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

