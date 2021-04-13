Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CADE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Shares of CADE opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 465,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,574,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,001,000 after buying an additional 325,942 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

