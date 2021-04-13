CafeSwap Token Price Hits $4.69 on Major Exchanges (BREW)

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last week, CafeSwap Token has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar. CafeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $9.37 million and $934,740.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CafeSwap Token coin can currently be purchased for $4.69 or 0.00007430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00065844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.02 or 0.00258237 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $421.47 or 0.00667646 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,087.29 or 0.99935446 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.31 or 0.00916084 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00019403 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CafeSwap Token Coin Profile

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 2,003,517 coins and its circulating supply is 1,997,012 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

CafeSwap Token Coin Trading

