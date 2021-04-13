Calamos Advisors LLC Has $41.73 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 26.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 296,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,451 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $41,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In other news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIS. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.04.

Shares of FIS opened at $150.07 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.05 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.30. The firm has a market cap of $93.21 billion, a PE ratio of -833.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.