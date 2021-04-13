Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 28,049 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 672,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,049 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 0.7% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $124,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $186.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.53 billion, a PE ratio of -117.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.81.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

