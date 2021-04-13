Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 660,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $48,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,701,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,316,000 after buying an additional 338,228 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 454,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,584,000 after acquiring an additional 171,375 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.44 and its 200 day moving average is $58.91. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

