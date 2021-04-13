Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 428,278 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 53,444 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $58,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT opened at $139.80 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.15. The company has a market cap of $393.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

In other news, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.11.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.