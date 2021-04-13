Calamos Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $480,963.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,770.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total value of $236,935.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $340.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $357.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.61 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

