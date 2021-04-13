Calamos Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 289,577 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 33,177 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CX. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its position in CEMEX by 121,382.4% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 26,203,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,473,000 after acquiring an additional 26,182,185 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in CEMEX by 1,386.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 17,072,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,266,000 after acquiring an additional 15,923,682 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in CEMEX by 221.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 21,338,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,705,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CEMEX by 350.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,563,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,584,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.53.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.87.

About CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

