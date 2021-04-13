Calamos Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 20.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,220,632. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $214.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a PE ratio of 127.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.99 and a 1-year high of $216.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.64 and a 200 day moving average of $193.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Compass Point cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

