Calamos Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,598 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,806 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $235,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.8% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 67,490 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 11,080.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,007,568 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $64,484,000 after buying an additional 998,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.4% during the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.64.

INTC stock opened at $65.41 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

