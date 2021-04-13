Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,307 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $143.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $197.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.22 and its 200-day moving average is $139.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

