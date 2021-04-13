Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Gap Up to $76.75

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.75, but opened at $79.40. Calavo Growers shares last traded at $77.68, with a volume of 44 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVGW shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Calavo Growers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.59 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.38.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.49 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $187,290.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the third quarter valued at $387,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 71.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the third quarter worth about $609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

