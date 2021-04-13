Cameco (TSE:CCO) Given “Hold” Rating at TD Securities

TD Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cfra increased their target price on Cameco from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$21.22.

CCO opened at C$21.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.76. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$11.84 and a 12-month high of C$24.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The firm has a market cap of C$8.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.79.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$550.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

