Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) was down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$51.85 and last traded at C$52.03. Approximately 144,710 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 382,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$53.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOS shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$56.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$47.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$52.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$58.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.17. The stock has a market cap of C$5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$54.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.66.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

