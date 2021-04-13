Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 21,230.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 25,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 889,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 15,419 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

CLB opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.87. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $41.99.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.23%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

