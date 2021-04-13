Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $134,000 Stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,824 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

