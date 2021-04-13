Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $40,000 Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 90.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,210 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in H&R Block by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $22.99.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

