Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 98.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,049 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in FOX were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 480.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOXA stock opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average of $31.47. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie raised their price target on FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.94.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

