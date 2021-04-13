CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) Short Interest Up 17,500.0% in March

CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a growth of 17,500.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNNXF opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. CannAmerica Brands has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06.

CannAmerica Brands Company Profile

CannAmerica Brands Corp. owns a portfolio of brands in the medical cannabis and recreational cannabis space with licensees in the states of Colorado, Nevada, Oklahoma, Maryland, and Massachusetts. The company primarily builds and maximizes the value of its brands by promoting, marketing, and licensing brands through various distribution channels, including dispensaries, wholesalers, and distributors.

