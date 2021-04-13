CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) Short Interest Up 17,500.0% in March

CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a growth of 17,500.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CNNXF opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. CannAmerica Brands has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06.
CannAmerica Brands Company Profile
