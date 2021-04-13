Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.82

Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.82 and traded as high as $6.47. Capstead Mortgage shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 634,566 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 22.97, a current ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68. The stock has a market cap of $624.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Capstead Mortgage had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Capstead Mortgage’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Capstead Mortgage during the first quarter valued at $67,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Capstead Mortgage by 47.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Capstead Mortgage by 4.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 57,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Capstead Mortgage by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 18.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 400,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 63,113 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

