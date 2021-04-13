Carlson Capital Management Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Carlson Capital Management increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,441 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.97.

The Home Depot stock opened at $320.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $344.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.37 and a 1-year high of $321.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.