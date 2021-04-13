Carlson Capital Management Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Carlson Capital Management lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.4% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 141,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 19,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.79. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

