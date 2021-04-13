Carlson Capital Management Sells 281 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Carlson Capital Management reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV opened at $82.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.26. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.17 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

