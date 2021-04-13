Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $11,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in The Home Depot by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.97.

HD opened at $320.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market cap of $344.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.37 and a 52 week high of $321.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.15.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

