Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $15.92 Million Stock Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $15,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UI stock opened at $275.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.32. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.28 and a 52 week high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.98 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 147.97% and a net margin of 30.57%. Ubiquiti’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their target price on Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.50.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

