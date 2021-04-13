Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 344,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,009 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSJM. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJM opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.22. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43.

