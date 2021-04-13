Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,018 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $13,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,048,401,000 after buying an additional 15,342,126 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $870,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The TJX Companies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,718 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,736 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The TJX Companies by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,893,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,259 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $69.52 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $83.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.87, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

