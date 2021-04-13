Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 64.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRP. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 90,179 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 84,615 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,853,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,246,000.

NYSEARCA VRP opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.56.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.