Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 485 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $129.79 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.48 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.11 and a 200-day moving average of $118.53.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

