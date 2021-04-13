Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Takes Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,566 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COLM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 130.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 48,571 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth about $710,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1,871.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $106.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 58.02, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $112.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.34.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $915.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.40 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

COLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.10.

In other news, Director Walter Klenz sold 7,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $788,169.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,821 shares in the company, valued at $902,211.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 149,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $15,031,327.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $115,944,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,666 shares of company stock worth $30,967,992 over the last three months. 41.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

