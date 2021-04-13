Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 1.8% of Grassi Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $16,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.57.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $231.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

