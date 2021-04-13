Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 776.9% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Cathay Pacific Airways stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.58. 6,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,927. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.03. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $6.61.

CPCAY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC raised shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and aircraft engineering services.

