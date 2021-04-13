CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,400 shares, a growth of 580.5% from the March 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,264,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CAVU Resources stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. 1,804,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,297. CAVU Resources has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

About CAVU Resources

CAVU Resources, Inc operates in the information and entertainment space in the cannabis sector. It offers SoKu (Social Kush), a gamified social chat application for legal marijuana users; and MediKu (Medical Kush), a dosage tracking application for medical marijuana patients and caregivers providing personal analysis, budget managing recommendations, and costs and daily communication for result tracking.

