Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CELH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

NASDAQ CELH traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $56.12. 39,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,642. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average of $42.89. Celsius has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $70.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 801.11 and a beta of 2.17.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.63 million. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Celsius by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 4,931.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 236,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 231,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

