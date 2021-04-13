Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,133 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.15% of Central Valley Community Bancorp worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 706,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,526,000 after buying an additional 29,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,770,000 after buying an additional 27,318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 247,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 116,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 225,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $39,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,122.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $19.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

