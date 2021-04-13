Centric Cash (CNS) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.41 Million

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 23% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Centric Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Centric Cash has a total market cap of $9.41 million and $4.69 million worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000398 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000056 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00037106 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Centric Cash

Centric Cash (CRYPTO:CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,237,185,397 coins. The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars.

