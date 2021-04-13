Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $268,000 in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $776,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

NYSE:VMO opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $13.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.