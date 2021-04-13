Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNOV. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November by 94.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $3,296,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $998,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $811,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $302,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BNOV opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.55. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24.

