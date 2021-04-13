Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New Investment in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAZR. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. 7.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAZR. Northland Securities raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $47.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.03.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

